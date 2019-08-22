Bristol Pirates lose ground in the App league with a 6-2 loss to the Pulaski Yankees

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - For the fourth consecutive season, the Johnson City Cardinals have set their single-season attendance record. On Wednesday evening, August 21st, the Cardinals welcomed their 69,632nd fan to TVA Credit Union Ballpark for the contest against the Elizabethton Twins. 1,813 fans entered the ballpark to see the game vs. Elizabethton. That mark surpassed last year's previous franchise-record of 68,881 fans.

“We can’t thank this community enough for all of their support over the last several seasons,” said Cardinals general manager Zac Clark. “We have seen our fan base continue to grow over the last four years and we are blown away by their passion for being at TVA Credit Union Ballpark and their love for the game. To have broken this record for the fourth straight season means the world to us. We have had so much fun watching our organization grow together with this community and are extremely grateful for the continued support we have received.”