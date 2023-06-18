(WJHL) – The Bristol State Liners trailed Burlington two separate times on Sunday evening at Boyce Cox field, but the home team scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning to prevail, 7-6.

Easton Rulli and Nick Arias both drove in a pair of runs for Bristol in the victory. Shane O’Neill earned his second win of the season on the mound, pitching 2.0 innings of relief, allowing one run on one hit, while striking out four batters.

The Johnson City Doughboys extended their winning streak to six games on Sunday, defeating Kingsport in the Model City, 3-2.

Daniel Boone product, Colby Backus, drove in all three runs for the Doughboys, as he clubbed two solo homers and a sac fly.

Elizabethton completed the sweep of Pulaski with a 5-3 victory in E-Town. Colby Porter notched three RBI in the home victory.

The Flyboys stopped the Otterbots’ win streak on Sunday, toughing out a 6-5 win on the road. Nick Barone and Joel Dragoo each contributed two RBI on the evening.

All Appalachian League teams will have an off day on Monday, June 19.