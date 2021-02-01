Bristol baseball team renamed ‘State Liners,’ Burlington ‘Sock Puppets’

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the Appalachian League transitioning to a wood bat collegiate summer league, the new name for the former Bristol Pirates organization was announced Monday.

The team will now be known as the Bristol State Liners.

The new name celebrates 100 years since Bristol returned to the Appalachian League. When the team returned in 1921 after an eight year hiatus, it was branded the “State Liners.”

Meanwhile, officials also announced the new name for Burlington, North Carolina team. Burlington will now be known as the Sock Puppets, a tribute to the area’s textile industry.

More Appalachian League teams are expected announce their new names later this week.