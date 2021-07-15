Bluefield dominates Johnson City as Appy League keeps the show going

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While Kingsport figures out its next steps after USA baseball canceled the rest of the Axmen’s season, the rest of the Appalachian League proceeds as business as usual.

The Johnson City Doughboys hosted the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Bluefield squad won big, 14-1.

The Doughboys are stuck in a tough stretch, currently last in the West division standings while the Ridge Runners sit at 4th in the East standings.

