JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Doughboys outfielder Colby Backus spent last summer in New Jersey playing for the Trenton Thunder. This year, the Daniel Boone graduate thought he’d stick a little closer to home.

The Doughboys have been happy to have him in 2023 – particularly his bat.

His batting numbers were among the best in the entire Appalachian League in June – it’s why he was named Hitter of the Month, over the weekend.

His batted an impressive .328 in 19 games in June, also driving in a league-best 25 RBI and seven home runs.

The hometown support and sleeping in his own bed every night have certainly helped put him at ease thus far. However, the secret to his sustained success comes from preparation before games and then a relaxed approach at the dish.

“I think just trying not to do too much and just trying to, you know, catch the ball,” Backus said on Tuesday. “It’s been kind of my focus and it’s worked. So just doing that and staying with that.”

“Whether he’s playing or not, he’s in the cage,” Doughboys manager Kevin Mahoney explained. “He’s focused on what he’s trying to accomplish that day. Focused on getting better, focused on things that are going to help him continuously get better and he stays consistent with it.”

“I think those kind of qualities are what he’s bringing to into the game and he’s having some success,” he continued.

Backus will return to the lineup on Tuesday night as Johnson City (16-7) hosts Kingsport (13-12) at 7 p.m.