KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2023 Appalachian League All-Star festivities opened with a crack of the bat at Hunter Wright Stadium on Monday night.

A Future Stars high school game opened the evening, as local ball players met on the diamond to display their skills. It was followed by the All-Star Skills Competition, which featured events such as outfield and catcher throwing accuracy.

The main event of the night was the Home Run Derby – four big swingers from the East and West Division pitted against each other.

In the West Division semifinals, Johnson City’s Logan Sutter (Purdue) hit a round-best eight homers to defeat Greeneville’s Joel Dragoo (Presbyterian), 8-4. Local product Colby Backus (Tennessee) clubbed four long balls in the opening round, but Kingsport’s Deniel Ortiz (Walters State) walked it off to advance, 5-4.

Sutter’s bat went cold in the West Division finals, as Ortiz needed just one home run to advance to the championship round.

Bluefield’s lefty Tommy Harrison (Miami Ohio) pulled two homers down the right field line in the final round. But, Ortiz gave the Model City fans a show, smashing another walk-off moonball to win the championship, 3-2.

“Three walk-offs in the hometown – it feels great,” he said after the victory. “It feels great – I’m so excited that I won this.”

There was a noticeable roar when Ortiz’s swings connected for homers on Monday night, and he could feel that energy.

“Yes, it was great,” he continued. “It was just so loud – I’ve never heard it like that before. It was an amazing feeling when I got up there, sheesh.”

Ortiz will return to the field on Tuesday night with the other West Division All-Stars, as they battle the East Division All-Stars at 7 p.m.