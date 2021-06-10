Axmen sweep River Riders in back-to-back rainy games this week in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A rainy week in the Tri-Cities has caused trouble for outdoor activities, but the Appalachian League keeps trudging along with its midweek games.

The Kingsport Axmen traveled to Elizabethton on Tuesday and Wednesday, beating the River Riders on each day with a 4-3 win tonight.

The breakthrough came in the top of the 6th inning down 3-1, when Jordan Varela picked up an RBI double and Anthony Tulimero drove in two when a 2-out popup was dropped by the River Riders. The three-run frame put the Axmen up 4-3 which was the final.

Check out the highlights in the clip above!