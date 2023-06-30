(WJHL) – A handful of teams drew a game closer to the Appalachian League West Division leader, Johnson City, with wins on Friday night.

In Greeneville, the Axmen poured it on late, scoring ten runs in the final three innings to defeat the Flyboys, 16-9. Corbin Shaw had a standout game at the plate for Kingsport, hitting 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI in the win.

The River Riders and Ridge Runners were locked in a defensive battle for much of Friday night in Elizabethton, with each team only scoring one run in nine innings. However, Bluefield came away with a tiebreaker victory in extra innings.

Spencer Atkins earned a no decision for the home squad, hurling 7.0 scoreless innings, while Bluefield’s Colby Guy rung up six batters in 6.0 innings of work, also not allowing a run.

In Bristol, the State Liners broke a tie ballgame with a trio of runs in eighth inning to secure a 5-2 victory over the River Turtles.

Walter State’s Jonathon Stevens earned the win for Bristol, pitching the final 5.0 innings, allowing just one unearned run and striking out ten batters.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES:

Otterbots 11, Doughboys 1