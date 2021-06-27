Axmen pick up weekend split after shutting out Doughboys on Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Axmen held a 4-2 lead over the Johnson City Doughboys in Saturday’s Appalachian League baseball game, but gave up three late runs to give up the lead and lose 5-4. They made sure to wrap it up correctly on Sunday.

The Model City squad shutout the Doughboys, winning 4-0 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City. They scored a run in the 2nd inning and three runs in the 3rd to get out in front in the 7-inning Sunday ballgame.

Kingsport holds on to 4th place in the West division, keeping Johnson City in last place. Greeneville holds the top spot ahead of Bristol and Elizabethton as the league enters Monday’s off-day.

Check out highlights in the clip above!