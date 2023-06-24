(WJHL) – A handful of debuts for the Kingsport Axmen went off without a hitch on Saturday night, as the home squad blanked Bristol, 12-0.

For the first time this season in their black uniforms, the offense sprang to life in the early stages of the game. Tennessee outfielder Ryan Miller, making his first appearance with the team, started the scoring with a 2-RBI double in the third inning.

The Axmen would go on to score eight runs in the inning to put the game out of reach.

Shay Hartis (Kansas State) also made his first start for Kingsport on Saturday, and earned the victory. He threw 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five batters.

The two teams will meet on Sunday in Bristol at 6 p.m.

In Johnson City, the Doughboys put themselves in an early hole against the Danville Otterbots. The visitors mounted a 5-0 lead after the first three innings.

However, the home team never gave up the fight, as ETSU’s Cody Miller drove home the squad’s first run in the seventh. A Logan Sutter solo homer and 2-RBI triple from Jonathan Xuereb drew the game back to 5-4 later in the inning.

Christian Toledo’s sac fly would tie the game, 5-5, setting up Caleb Berry (Milligan) for the game-winning RBI single.

The two teams will close the series in Johnson City on Sunday at 5 p.m.

OTHER SATURDAY SCORES;

River Riders 2, Flyboys 0