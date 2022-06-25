BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The State Liners came out firing against the league-leading Axmen on Saturday night, scoring two quick runs in the first inning. But, Kingsport scored in nearly every inning that followed, flattening Bristol, 17-5.

Aaron Casillas paced the Axmen’s offensive output, hitting 4-for-6 with 5 RBI, while Cole Hales earned the win on the mound, allowing just six hits and three runs over six innings of work.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:

Johnson City Doughboys 6, Danville Otterbots 2

Greeneville Flyboys 11, Elizabethton River Riders 1