(WJHL) – Summer has arrived, which means Appalachian League baseball is back in the Tri-Cities. Year three of the collegiate wood-bat format begins on Tuesday – but on Monday, teams were hard at work on the practice field.

The Johnson City Doughboys were still getting in some batting practice when fans started milling into TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Monday night.

Guys from more than 20 different colleges and universities will suit up for the squad this summer, including local guys from ETSU, Milligan and Walters State. It’s still early, but manager Kevin Mahoney believes he has a balanced roster ready to do some damage.

“I think we’re in a really good place pitching staff-wise,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of really good arms. Really good arms.”

“Offensively, we’ve got some thump in the barrel and just judging by the few infield-outfields we had, we can really pick it,” he continued. “We’ve got some guys that can run. So, we have talent all around and we’re just excited to get them on the field and see what the boys can do.”

Johnson City will host the Greeneville Flyboys to open the season Tuesday at 7 p.m.

In Elizabethton, the River Riders are readying for another season in the Appy League West Division, with Jeremy Owens back at the helm.

The team is continuing to build its chemistry, as some players arrived in town as late as this past weekend. However, Owens is already encouraged by the communication he’s witnessed between players in practice.

It bodes well, not only for the team this season, but for the individual players’ development for years to come.

“I like that the guys are speaking to one another – sometimes that’s a catch,” he said. “When the guys are communicating and reaching out and learning one another that’s going to help them wherever they go, as far as learning how to win ball games and how to accept how a loss came about. So, it’s a learning curve throughout the whole thing.”

The River Riders will host defending Appalachian League champs, the Kingsport Axmen, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The final area team, the Bristol State Liners, will begin the 2023 campaign on the road at Princeton. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:30 p.m.