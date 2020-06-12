Appalachian League 2020 season ‘delayed indefinitely’

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WJHL) — The start of the Appalachian League’s 2020 season is “delayed indefinitely,” the league announced in a statement Friday afternoon.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the start of the 2020 Appalachian League season is being delayed indefinitely,” the statement reads. “The league and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the Appalachian League fans, players and staff members is our top priority.”

The Appalachian League has five teams in the Tri-Cities area: the Bristol Pirates, Elizabethton Twins, Greeneville Reds, Johnson City Cardinals, and Kingsport Mets.

Minor League Baseball announced back in March that it was delaying the start of the 2020 season.

