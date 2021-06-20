A “grand salami” and 11 punchouts lead Bristol to Appy League win over Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton River Riders had won three of the last four games entering a four-game homestand on Thursday, and picked up another win over first-place Greeneville. They were hoping to turn the corner.

They haven’t had the same success the last two games, losing to Greeneville in Game 2 on Friday and losing to the Bristol State Liners Saturday night, 9-4 the final.

A grand slam by Bristol’s T.J. Jackson powered the State Liners in a big five-run 2nd inning and proved to be the difference. Starting pitcher Fernando Medina struck out 11 River Riders batters on the evening.

Elizabethton starter Andy Quintana, and college teammate of Medina at St. Thomas, didn’t have as much luck despite a strong first inning with back-to-back strikeouts with his breaking ball.

Bristol remains one game back of the Flyboys in the West division after they picked up a win over Pulaski.