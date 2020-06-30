2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled

FILE – In this April 8, 2020, file photo, an empty Parkview Field minor league baseball stadium is viewed in downtown Fort Wayne, Ind. (Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WJHL) — Minor League Baseball has confirmed the cancellation of its 2020 season.

According to MiLB, Major League Baseball “will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players.”

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner in a news release. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

The Appalachian League, a Rookie-class MiLB league, has five teams in the Tri-Cities area: the Bristol Pirates, Elizabethton Twins, Greeneville Reds, Johnson City Cardinals, and Kingsport Mets.

“Minor League Baseball announced today that there will not be an MiLB season in 2020,” the Appalachian League said in part in a statement. “The health and safety of the Appalachian League fans, players, and staff members is our top priority.”

