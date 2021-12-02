Appalachian State blows by ETSU in second half

BOONE, NC (WJHL) – The Lady Mountaineers kept their perfect home record in tact on Wednesday night with an 81-53 victory over ETSU.

Appalachian State saw four players finish in double figures. Alexia Allesch finished with a 13-point, ten-rebound double-double, while Michaela Porter finished with a team-best 17 points.The Lady Mountaineers shot 44 percent from the field as a team, including 41 percent from behind the arc.

Carly Hooks paced the Lady Bucs with 18 points on the night, while Jamir Hutson chipped in 12 points and ten boards for a double-double of her own.

Despite scoring more points in the paint, ETSU shot just 31 percent (20-64) from the field in the loss.

ETSU falls to 1-7 on the season. The team will not play again until Friday, December 10. Tip-off against UNC-Asheville is slated for 6 p.m. at Brooks Gymnasium.