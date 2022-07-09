LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) _ Part-time driver Parker Kligerman held off points leader Zane Smith to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Kligerman led 56 of the 67 laps on the 2.258-mile circuit, taking the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 by a 0.119-second margin in his No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet. It was his third career win in the series and first in five years. Carson Hocevar was third, and Stewart Friesen and Christian Eckes completed the top five. Kligerman collected an extra $50,000 payday in the final race of the Triple Truck Challenge bonus program.