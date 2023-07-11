Kingsport, TN — After a one season hiatus one of the oldest golf tournaments in Northeast Tennessee will be back this season… The 73rd Ridgefields Invitational Golf tournament will take place July 28th – 30th in Kingsport..

The tournament was canceled last season because Stan Pace owner of the Ridgefields Golf and Athletic club felt it was not up to par…. So last August they hired Lucas Armstrong, as the course’s superintendent and he along with his staff have taken a severely damaged golf course on the front nine and restored it to it’s great shape for this years upcoming event.

“I’ve actually been amazed at what has been accomplished out here. Lucas and Armstrong and his staff, they’ve done a phenomenal job. I didn’t realize that they’d be able to get the course back in the condition that it’s in this quick, and it’s awesome. And you all are going to discover that today when you go out and play around, you’re going to see something different than you’ve seen in years and years at RidgeFields.”

If you would like to play in the event from July 28th-30th then contact the Ridgefields golf club…The tournament is part of the Tri-Cities Amateur Tour and a points event for the Tennessee Golf Association