27th annual William B. Greene, Jr. East Tennessee Amateur ready for golfers

Elizabethton, TN — One of the oldest and most respected golf tournaments in the Tri-Cities is now taking entries for the 27th annual William B. Greene, Jr. East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament at the Elizabethton golf course on June 25-27.

This year’s event will once again feature 3 flights — championship stroke play, flight match play and senior stroke play. Last season it came down to 5 different golfers for the championship, but Chance Taylor sank a putt on 18 to win it all in his first ETA… It’s that kind of excitement the tournament’s namesake William B Greene, Jr. feels can only get better with a few upgrades to go along with what the tournament pays out.

William B. Greene, Jr “I can make it better by us getting together and getting enough money to put an aeration system in and putting the cart paths in where they belong and putting new cart paths in and then you would see this thing it would really bloom then.”

MIKE MATHESON “I feel like our payout is second to none it was 13.5 last year half the field won money and I don’t know of anybody else that can say or do that the players that come appreciate being treated with respect and there is no questions mark when you are here they know upfront what is going on whether it be the weather is whether it be this is the rules today everybody knows right up front what is going on.”