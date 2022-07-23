KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Throughout the summer, swimmers in the Tri-Cities area have been competing for a shot to win an East Tennessee Summer Swim League championship.

On Saturday, more than 335 participants representing six area teams got that chance at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

In 2021, the Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee earned the top spot in the team standings – and they did so again this summer. Barracuda Swim Club scored a meet-best 2,076 points to claim first place.

The Kingsport Piranhas took second place with 980 points, while the Church Hill Stingrays landed in third place with 892 points.

The Rogersville Flying Fish (829), Elizabethton Typhoons (731) and Jr. Viperfish (192) rounded out the team results.