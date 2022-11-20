BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Representatives from five local teams were present on Sunday afternoon, as the 2022 Arby’s Classic bracket took more definite shape.

Five area teams: Tennessee High, Greeneville, Dobyns-Bennett, Gate City and Twin Springs will go toe-to-toe with some top talent from across the country beginning on Tuesday, December 27th. Knox Webb and Knox Fulton will also be participating in the event this year.

The field will feature three state champions from a season ago, including the Greene Devils, Indians and the Blue Devils of Norcross (Ga.). There will also be eight teams making their Arby’s Classic debuts this year.

“It’s always fun to come down and see the coaches and see those that have put this great tournament together,” Greeneville head coach Brad Woolsey said. “You know you’re going to get a tough draw no matter what.”

“This is kind of one of those days that kicks off high school basketball,” Tennessee High head coach Michael McMeans said. “You get to pick this tournament. Your season has kind of started, you’ve played a couple games, but for a lot of teams it really gets rolling next week. The holidays are here and you just kind of associate the holidays with basketball – it’s a pretty cool time of year.”

The tournament will open on Tuesday, December 27th with Gate City taking on Christ School (NC) at 1 p.m. Tennessee High will face Norcross later that same day at 4 p.m. Greeneville will open the evening session later that night against Trinity (KY) at 7 p.m.

Twin Springs will face Westminster (FL) on Wednesday, December 28th at 5:30 p.m., with a matchup between Dobyns-Bennett and North Mecklenburg (NC) following at 7 p.m.

Games will run all week with the championship set for 6:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

For a full schedule of games, click here.