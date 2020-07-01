2020 Minor League Baseball Season Shelved

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — School officials have promoted Eddie Spradlen to the role of head football coach at Greeneville High School, the school system announced Tuesday.

Spradlen has been an assistant coach for the Greene Devils for 13 seasons. During that time, the team won four state championships and 12 conference championships. He has a bachelor's degree in physical education from Tusculum University where he lettered in football for four years.