2020 Minor League Baseball Season Shelved

St. Petersburg, Fla., June 30, 2020 — Major League Baseball™ (MLB™) has informed Minor
League Baseball™ (MiLB™) that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with
players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in
2020.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in
our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor
League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this
announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to
begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
Minor League Baseball, which began as the National Association of Professional Baseball
Leagues, was founded on Sept. 5, 1901.
