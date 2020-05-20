15th annual Tillinghast Invitational will tee off June 6th and 7th

Johnson City, TN — It will be business as usual at the Johnson City country club as they get ready to host the 15th annual Tillinghast golf tournament on June 6th and 7th. Last season Tanner Davis held on in the final round to defeat Chance Taylor in a playoff to capture the championship.

For this year’s tournament they are currently taking entry fees until the end of the month, there are several different flights in the stroke play event and there will be state points awarded for 55 and over. Also, things will be a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic such as single golf carts for every player and the way things are handled in the bunkers and upon the greens.

“There are several changes we have decided we have to bring in some volunteers to help with raking on every hole and attending the flagstick so we’ll need a lot more volunteers this year currently we don’t have any rakes out there for our members and guest so we are asking our members don’t attend the flagsticks or take them out of the holes so that was something we need to make sure we could do because we didn’t want the bunkers to be in that kind of shape,” according to club pro Tyler Deaver.”