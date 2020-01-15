Local high school football stars play in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJHL) – A couple local high school football stars participated in the Blue-Grey All-American bowl Monday night at the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Elizabethton kicker Jaxton Holly kicked in the game, including the video seen above.

What a journey this week's High School Standout Jaxton Holly has been through. The @elizabethtonhs kicker hit a game-winning FG a couple weeks ago, but there's a LOT more to this kid. His story is on News Channel 11 at 6 and on https://t.co/LvCSgUD0eC at 6pm. @wjhl11 pic.twitter.com/qvBYQjzOlx — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) October 29, 2019

Holly was a News Channel 11 Sports High School Standout athlete this Fall. Check out his story HERE.

Eastside High School offensive and defensive lineman Brayden Mullins competed in the game as well, listed as a defensive lineman. He has committed to play at Morehead State.

Brayden Mullins, @ehsspartanfb senior, has been selected to play in the Blue Gray All American Bowl in January. Congrats to him, and watch out for him as a future High School Standout! @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/ZM7pIUEgzA — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) December 10, 2019

He was also a High School Standout last month. Check out his story HERE.