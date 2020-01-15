Local high school football stars play in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJHL) – A couple local high school football stars participated in the Blue-Grey All-American bowl Monday night at the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Elizabethton kicker Jaxton Holly kicked in the game, including the video seen above.
Holly was a News Channel 11 Sports High School Standout athlete this Fall. Check out his story HERE.
Eastside High School offensive and defensive lineman Brayden Mullins competed in the game as well, listed as a defensive lineman. He has committed to play at Morehead State.
He was also a High School Standout last month. Check out his story HERE.