Local cyclist to compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local collegiate cyclist has been selected to represent the USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

According to a press release from Milligan University, Megan Jastrab, a Milligan University student, has been added to Team USA’s track cycling team and is now Tokyo-bound.

After the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were pushed to Summer of 2021, questions arose as to whether the games would happen at all. The new date for the Olympic opening is July 23.

“It was unforgettable,” said Jastrab. “I was out on a training ride and I got the call and it was unforgettable to hear those words, ‘you’re going to the Olympics.’ It was relief and happiness.”

The release states that Jastrab will be joined by teammates Chloé Dygert, Jannifer Valente, Emma White and Lily Williams for the Team Pursuit Qualifying on August 2.

Jastrab has won three World Championships and 29 National Championships throughout her career.

“She’s one of the hardest workers on the team,” said head coach Zach Nave. “She holds a 4.0, she takes care of what she needs to do, it’s great to see somebody’s hard work and dedication pay off the way that it has for Megan. On and off the bike, you can’t ask for a better athlete to have on your team.”