Local coaches react to Gov. Lee’s order to resume contact sports

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – High school sports moved in the right direction to play this fall as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday he’ll soon sign Executive Order No.55, which will include TSSAA member schools in an exception to contact sports restrictions.

Although contact practice is now permissible, the regulations and requirements for practice and competition adopted by the Board of Control at their July 22 meeting are still in place for all sports and must be followed.

This includes temperature checks for players, coaches and personnel, along with no scrimmages or 7-on-7 against other teams. Even with some adjustments, players and coaches from around the area are pretty excited.

“I said ‘Boys, God is good and most bad things become a good thing,’ and the next thing you know is I told them the governor released to have schools with contact practice starting on Monday and I think all of them jumped up and started hooting and hollering,” David Crockett Head Coach Hayden Chandley said.

Another team that’s thrilled to be back to contact practice is Tennessee High, but before the Vikings can gear up, they’ve got to get the green light. Mike Mays’ squad hasn’t practice the last couple of days because of rising Covid numbers.

“We’re excited, we’ve been waiting on a word, the kids, the parents, the coaches, just anxious to hear the word go,” Mays said. “Sullivan County has been in the red, so we haven’t had practice the last two days, so we’re waiting on the word.”