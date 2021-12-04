Live Updates: Elizabethton Cyclones take on Tullahoma

WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Ben Gilliam
Photo: WJHL
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton High School Cyclones are looking to net their third consecutive Class 4A State Championship victory in Chattanooga today, and WJHL’s Nick Dugan is at the BlueCross Bowl with live updates!
Ryan Scott punches it in on the QB keeper. Tullahoma strikes first, now up 7-0 with 11:13 to play in Q2.
The snake bites. Rollins finds Roberts for a Cyclones TD. All tied, 7-7, with 4:31 to go in Q2.
HALF: @Cyclonefootbal1 7, @Ttown_FB 7. #BlueCrossBowl #TSSAA pic.twitter.com/Uo0cgwOXvS