Lionsbridge FC spoils the Otters home opener at TVA Credit Union Ballpark

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Otters found a new home at TVA Credit Union Ballpark after years of playing at Kermit Tipton Stadium at Science Hill.

The home opener wasn’t what the Johnson City squad had hoped for with the Otters losing 2-0 to Lionsbridge FC Friday night.

The Virginia based squad took the upper hand in the first half with a goal from Alfredo Bozalongo off a set piece. Lionsbridge doubled its lead in the 78th minute to put the game on ice.

The Otters are back on the pitch when they host Virginia Beach United on Sunday.