Lebanon captures first state title, Abingdon’s late push falls short

The Pioneers 10-1 victory rewards the program with its first state championship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- For the first time in program history, the Lebanon baseball team can call themselves state champions after the Pioneers were able to take down Poquoson 10-1 Saturday afternoon at Doc Adams Baseball Field.

The Islanders made the first move in the opening frame, pushing across one run. The Pioneers responded with a single run in the second.

These squads went scoreless all the way until the fifth and that’s when the Pioneers truly pulled away. Doc Adams and his boys put a nine spot on the board and that would be plenty enough as they would hold to win the programs first state championship.

Abingdon wasn’t as lucky in their home state title game against Independence with the Falcons falling 6-3.

The Eagles built an early cushion and held a 6-0 lead up until the seventh inning when Abingdon fought back. The Falcons scratched across three, but the comeback fell short.