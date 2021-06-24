Lebanon baseball team advances to state, softball falls in semifinals

The baseball team took down Chatham, while softball dropped to Appomattox County

CHATHAM, Va. (WJHL) – The Lebanon baseball team kept their season going and stay undefeated with a 4-0 victory over Chatham, while the Pioneers softball team saw its year come to a close Wednesday night with a 2-0 loss to Appomattox County.

The baseball team jumped on the Cavaliers early with a run in the first inning that was the result of a couple throwing errors. Lebanon made moves in the third when Matthew Buchanan blasted one over the fence for what would’ve been a three-run homer, but it was ruled Buchanan didn’t touch third and resulted in a two-run triple.

The Pioneers put the game on ice in the sixth with Preston Steele hammering a solo shot to centerfield. Lebanon will square off against Poquoson on Saturday in the state championship game.

It was a defensive battle in the Lebanon softball game. The contest was scoreless up until the sixth inning when Appomattox County plated a pair and that was all they needed to punch their ticket to the state title game.

The Pioneers wrapped up their season with a 17-1 record.