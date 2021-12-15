Last second shot lifts North Carolina A&T over ETSU

The 69-67 loss was the first home game dropped by the Buccaneers this season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team dropped its first home game of the season after North Carolina A&T connected on a backdoor layup with 7.2 seconds remaining to seal the 69-67 victory Tuesday night.

Aggies guard Kameron Langley drove to the left of the arc and then passed to guard Tyler Maye, who scored from under the net. Maye finished with a season-high 21 points in this showdown.

Final from Freedom Hall.



We head to UNC-Asheville on Saturday to start a three-game road trip.#DRRE | #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/yHplG9PWWb — ETSU Men's Basketball (@ETSU_MBB) December 15, 2021

The Buccaneers had a chance to knot this game up, but forward Ty Brewer couldn’t connect on a contested baseline jumper. Guard Jordan King led the way for the Johnson City team with 15 points, while Ledarrius Brewer chipped in 14 as Ty finished with 13 points and three blocks.

Marcus Watson had 19 points and 10 rebounds for North Carolina A&T, which won its first road game of the season. Langley finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.