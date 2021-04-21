Larson excited about ‘unique’ opportunity at BMS’s World of Outlaws races

The Hendrick Motorsports driver will compete in the Sprint Cars feature races over the weekend

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kyle Larson was the favorite going into the Food City Dirt Race back in March, but the Hendrick Motorsports driver wasn’t able to live up to the expectations as he finished 29th.

Larson will get another crack at the Clay Coliseum as the 2014 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Rookie of the Year will be in the field for this weekends World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown.

“The Greatest Show on Dirt,” will return to Bristol for the first time since 2001 and it’ll be a jammed packed slate.

A 25-lap main feature race with a $10,000 prize to the winner will be held Friday night for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, followed by a 40-lap main feature with a $10,000 payout to the winner for the Super DIRTcar Series. The racing action on Saturday will be headlined by a 25-lap World of Outlaws Sprint Cars feature race with a $25,000 payout to the winner, and a 40-lap Super DIRTcar Series feature race with a $10,000 prize going to the winner.