Lane Kiffin, Rebels outlast Volunteers in Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The conclusion of Saturday’s game between Ole Miss and Tennessee was delayed, as fans threw objects onto the playing surface.

The outcome remained the same once the game resumed, as the thirteenth-ranked Rebels escaped Knoxville with a 31-26 win.

The Volunteers put the pressure on Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral all night long. The Big Orange defense hit home for five sacks, including an Omari Thomas safety that kept the contest tight in the first quarter.

Corral did pad the stat sheet, however, completing 21-of-38 passes for a pair of touchdowns, as well as an interception. He added 195 rushing yards on 30 attempts.

Hendon Hooker was also sacked five times on the night, but still wracked up 233 yards and a score on 17 completions. Hooker was also the team’s leading rusher with 108 yards on 23 carries. Jabari Small picked up 92 yards and a score on 21 attempts for the Vols.

Tennessee drops to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in the Southeastern Conference.

They will travel to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face defending national champions, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.