Landon Knack called up to the Dodgers Double-A affiliate

Sports

The Tri-Cities native has chalked up 55 strikeouts in 10 games for the Great Lake Loons this season

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJHL) – Johnson City native Landon Knack saw his big league dreams get one step closer with the former ETSU standout getting promoted to the Los Angeles Dodgers Double-A affiliate team, the Tulsa Drillers.

The one-time Buccaneer has gone 5-0 with a 2.50 ERA in 10 games with the Great Lakes Loons, the Dodgers High-A affiliate. The second-round pick has tallied 55 strikeouts and five walks, along with a 0.91 WHIP with the Loons.

This promotion is coming a week after former Buccaneer Micah Kaczor was moved up to the Colorado Rockies Triple-A affiliate, Albuquerque Isotopes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCON STANDINGS

ETSU MEN’S SCHEDULE

SOCON SCHEDULE