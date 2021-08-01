Landon Knack called up to the Dodgers Double-A affiliate

The Tri-Cities native has chalked up 55 strikeouts in 10 games for the Great Lake Loons this season

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJHL) – Johnson City native Landon Knack saw his big league dreams get one step closer with the former ETSU standout getting promoted to the Los Angeles Dodgers Double-A affiliate team, the Tulsa Drillers.

The one-time Buccaneer has gone 5-0 with a 2.50 ERA in 10 games with the Great Lakes Loons, the Dodgers High-A affiliate. The second-round pick has tallied 55 strikeouts and five walks, along with a 0.91 WHIP with the Loons.

We’ve got FOUR promotions to announce! 📢 🎉



⚾️ RHP Landon Knack

⚾️ RHP Jose Martinez

⚾️ RHP Cameron Gibbens

⚾️ INF Justin Yurchak



All are headed to AA @TulsaDrillers!



Join us in congratulating these guys on their Two Men and a Truck Movin’ On Up! #DiveIn pic.twitter.com/C8hPYfiIAC — Great Lakes Loons (@greatlakesloons) July 31, 2021

This promotion is coming a week after former Buccaneer Micah Kaczor was moved up to the Colorado Rockies Triple-A affiliate, Albuquerque Isotopes.