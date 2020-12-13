Lady Vols-Texas game postponed due to Longhorns contact tracing

Texas announced the ruling with just two hours until tipoff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WHJL) – Tennessee’s chances of knocking off a Top-25 team will have to wait as Texas announced Sunday afternoon that it’s going through the protocol of COVID-19 contact tracing.

It is unknown at this time whether there will be a future make-up date between the Longhorns and Lady Volunteers.

Today’s game against Tennessee has been postponed. https://t.co/jt5YG16t8s — Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) December 13, 2020

The Lady Vols and Longhorns have met on the court for 39 consecutive seasons with the squad from Knoxville owning the overall series lead 25-16.

Next on the docket for Kellie Harper and the ladies is a home showdown next Sunday against Jackson State. The game starts at noon on the SEC Network.