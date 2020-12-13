Lady Vols-Texas game postponed due to Longhorns contact tracing

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WHJL) – Tennessee’s chances of knocking off a Top-25 team will have to wait as Texas announced Sunday afternoon that it’s going through the protocol of COVID-19 contact tracing.
It is unknown at this time whether there will be a future make-up date between the Longhorns and Lady Volunteers.
The Lady Vols and Longhorns have met on the court for 39 consecutive seasons with the squad from Knoxville owning the overall series lead 25-16.
Next on the docket for Kellie Harper and the ladies is a home showdown next Sunday against Jackson State. The game starts at noon on the SEC Network.