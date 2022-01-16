Lady Vols stay undefeated in SEC with an emotional win in We Back Pat game

The 17-1 record is the best start since the 2007-2008 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Rae Burrell and Keyen Green came off the bench and scored 14 points apiece as No. 5 Tennessee beat No. 19 Kentucky 84-58 to remain the only unbeaten team in Southeastern Conference play.

FINAL STATS 📊



Burrell: 14pts / 4-4 3fg / 3reb

Green: 14pts / 7reb / 3a

Horston: 11pts / 7reb / 5ast

Walker: 10pts / 6reb

Dye: 9pts / 7reb / 2stl

Darby: 9pts

Puckett: 7pts / 5reb

Key: 6pts / 6reb

Miles: 2pts / 3reb

Wynn: 2pts pic.twitter.com/KlTzbvyGZA — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) January 16, 2022

The Lady Volunteers improved to 17-1. They won despite losing 6-foot-6 junior Tamari Key in the second quarter with an injury to her right ankle. The extent of the injury was not immediately announced. Rhyne Howard scored 24 points for the Wildcats. Kentucky is 8-5.

Tennessee has a “bye week” with the Vols next game coming next Sunday at Georgia.