Lady Vols’ Horston reaches deal after shoplifting citation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Nov. 21, 2019) – The ETSU women’s basketball team dropped their opening game at Brooks Gym this season, falling in a tough 67-43 loss to the Radford on Thursday morning. The Bucs fall to 2-2 over the last four years on Education Day.

Redshirt-junior Micah Scheetz (Knoxville, Tenn.) scored a team-high 13 points on 4-16 (25.0%) shooting including a 5-6 (83.3%) clip from the free-throw line. Tijuana Kimbro (Memphis, Tenn.) scored a career-high eight points while securing seven rebounds and three blocks. Shynia Jackson (Warner Dobins, Ga.) capped off her night with a team-high eight rebounds.