Lady Vols Chalk Up Second-Straight SEC Victory

The 23rd-ranked squad chalked up its fifth SEC victory in six games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee women’s basketball team trailed by one point after the first quarter, but the No.23 Lady Vols fought back to secure a 73-56 victory over Georgia at Thompson-Boling Arena Sunday afternoon.

Four Volunteers scored in double figures with junior guard Rennia Davis leading the way with 17 points and six boards. Freshman guard Jordan Horston chipped in 14 points and six rebounds with freshman center Tamari Key and redshirt senior forward Lou Brown scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Tennessee looks to make it three-straight victories when it travels to Florida on Thursday.