BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several NASCAR drivers made their way to Volunteer Speedway for the FloRacing Late Model Challenge on Thursday.

Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Chase Briscoe were among the drivers who participated.

Larson won the 50-lap Super Late Model Race, which came with a $20,000 prize.

Both Larson and Busch will be in Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race while Briscoe will be in the Truck Series Race on Saturday at Bristol.