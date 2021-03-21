Chris Ferguson holds off Busch, Larson in Super Late Model Dirt Nationals

The Mount Holly native captured the Super Late Model victory, along with the $50,000 cash prize

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – NASCAR Cup series racers Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson were a couple of the drivers that were gunning for the Super Late Model title Saturday night, but it was Chris Ferguson who shined brighter than the big stars at the World’s Fastest Half Mile.

Larson finished right behind Ferguson, while three-time Lucas Oil Series national champion Jonathan Davenport rounded out the podium.

Scott Bloomquist, who came out on top in the Late Model feature in 2001, the last time Bristol hosted dirt, came in fourth.

