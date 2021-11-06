Knoxville Powell’s, nations No.1 recruit Walter Nolen selects Texas A&M

The University of Tennessee was one of three schools when he announced his top three in August

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Knoxville Powell defensive lineman Walter Nolen decided against staying in his hometown, announcing that he’s attending Texas A&M via Instagram Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound defensive tackle picked the Aggies over Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Michigan. Nolen has visited College Station numerous times during his recruiting process and was on campus Saturday when he committed.

Honored and blessed to say that I will be committing to Texas A&M #GigEm @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/eTwL7FszGv — Walter Nolen9️⃣🏈🏈 (@WalterNolen4) November 6, 2021

Nolen mentioned in the spring that he wasn’t going to make his decision until December, but as the football season got underway, Texas A&M climbed the ladder as one of his top choices.

The Knoxville Powell standout has 52 total tackles this season, including 45 solo. He’s also chalked up 18 tackles for loss with the Panthers sporting a 9-2 record heading into their second round state tournament showdown with McMinn County after beating Ooltewah 42-0 in the first round.

He is the first No. 1 commit for head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff since joining Texas A&M. Nolen gives the Aggies seven commits ranked within the top 10 of their respective positions