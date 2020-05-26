Knack Honored as first-team All-American from Collegiate Baseball

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The accolades continue to rack up for ETSU pitcher Landon Knack, who was named to the Collegiate Baseball All-American first team Tuesday afternoon.

The former Science Hill standout finished the shortened season with a 4-0 record and a 1.08 ERA. The senior racked up 51 strikeouts, just one walk and allowed just three earned runs in 25 innings of work.

Knack rewrote the history books on March 7 against Wagner when he struck out 16 batters en route to breaking the schools record for strikeouts in a single game. He led the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio and strikeouts. Knack ranked third in Division I with 18.36 strikeouts per nine innings and fifth with a WHIP of 0.52

MLB.com writer and draft analyst Jim Callis titled the Johnson City native as having the “best control” in the 2020 draft class. Callis went on to say “(Knack’s) the best fifth-year-senior prospect in years.”

The MLB Draft is scheduled to take place June 10-11 on MLB Network.