Knack Breaks Single-Game Record for Strikeouts Against Wagner

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Wagner couldn’t even come close to rattling ETSU senior pitcher Landon Knack, who broke the programs single-game strikeout record with 16 in the Buccaneers 13-1 victory over the Seahawks Saturday afternoon at Thomas Stadium.

The Science Hill alum, who leads the nation in K/BB, gave up no runs on five hits with zero walks in six innings of work. Knack had plenty of support from the box as six different Buccaneers chalked up at least one RBI with junior left fielder David Beam going 2-4 with six RBI’s.

The Buccaneers continue the ETSU Baseball Tournament Sunday with a pair of games against Marist and Ohio.