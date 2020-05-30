Kingsport Speedway’s season opener got underway at the concrete jungle

Kingsport, TN — A gorgeous night at the concrete jungle’s opening night, given people a fix for their sports craving. Well get the night kicked off in the pure four class Billy Byington was in the front spot most of the race, but in one of the final laps, he spins out Craig Phelps. Good news both drivers would finish bad news neither driver captured the checkered flag that would be William Hale.

Flipping to the pure class level Doug Austin was barely challenged in this race, sitting towards the front for most it and he’ll cruise into victory lane for the win.

Switching gears to pro mod Kevin Canter leads from flag to flag as he started the race in front and finished in the same spot, getting to celebrate with some very special family members.