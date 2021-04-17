Kingsport Speedway opens up the season with a full slate of racing

The season runs for the next five months with it wrapping up on September 10

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Speedway kicked off the year with five classes battling for hardware at the track Friday night.

Bucky Smith got things rolling with a victory in the Pure 4 Class and then there was battle in the Pure Street Division with Rob Austin and Tony Dockey duking it out. Austin, who changed numbers from last season, captured the checkered.

One of the most dominating victories, if not the most commanding win of the night, came from the Late Models series with Nik Williams destroying the competition. The second fastest finished nearly five seconds behind Williams.

Also chalking up wins on the night were Kevin Canter of Mod 4 and Rusty Clendenin in Sportsman.