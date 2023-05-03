KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Axmen and the Appalachian League announced the star-studded 2023 Appalachian League All-Star Game will take place July 25.

The All-Star Game, presented by Visit Kingsport, will take place at Hunter Wright Stadium and be streamed on MLB Network for those who can’t attend in person.

The event features the Appalachian League’s top players and the nation’s top rising college freshmen and sophomores.

“I am super excited that Kingsport and our hometown Axmen will be hosting the Appalachian League Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game,” said Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull. “This is a unique opportunity to recognize our championship from last season and showcase our beautiful, vibrant city to a nationwide audience.”

The league’s Home Run Debry will take place Monday, July 24 with the All-Star game following that Tuesday.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at a later date. For more information, click here.