King’s offense explodes as the Tornadoes snap a two-game losing streak

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – There was no shortage of offense for the King men’s basketball team as six Tornadoes scored in double figures in their 100-93 victory over Emmanuel Sunday afternoon at the Student Center Complex.

The Bristol squad was led by the 19 points from guard MJ Foust, who also chalked up nine rebounds. Guard Michael Mays was right behind his fellow backcourt mate with 18 points. Forward Brandon Lamberth tallied 17 points, going perfect from the field (5-5).

Forward Isaiah Curry (12), guard Connor Jordan (11) and guard Desmond Davis (10) were the other three Tornadoes that reached double figures. King shot 63.2% from the field with Emmanuel going 50% on the floor.

King looks to make it two-straight when its travels to Barton next week.