Kilgore excited to have a shot at another Super Bowl championship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daniel Kilgore didn’t need to wait long to make it to the Super Bowl as the Dobyns-Bennett alum was in the big game in just his second season in the league.

Kilgore was part of the 49ers squad that narrowly fell 34-31 to the Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII. The former Appalachian State standout needed to wait eight seasons to get back into the big game, but he’s finally getting his second shot for a ring.

He’s not the only one with Super Bowl experience as most of the Chiefs were on last years championship squad. Players like quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce is a big advantage, but Kilgore believes you can’t replace Super Bowl experience.

“It’s huge, for myself I try not to make the moment bigger than what it really is and I think this team has really done a good job with that even with this year, getting the bye week and playing Cleveland and (Sunday) night obviously,” Kilgore said.

“Having that experience, being on that level before, being able to say that ‘Hey, we’ve done this before, let’s just go out.'”

Kilgore and his Chiefs teammates battle the Buccaneers on February 7 on CBS at 6:30 p.m. E.T.