Key etches name in UT’s history books with her triple-double versus UF

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee sophomore center Tamari Key became just the fourth Lady Vol to record a triple-double as the sophomore center chalked up 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks in Tennessee’s 79-65 victory over Florida Sunday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Her output set career highs in points and blocks as she was the first Volunteer to accomplish the feat since Jordan Reynolds did it back on Dec. 29, 2016.

Also doing damage against the Gators was junior guard Rae Burrell, who chalked up 21 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Rennia Davis chipped in 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Aside from redshirt senior guard Kiara Smith and sophomore guard Lavender Briggs, the Gators didn’t really get too much help offensively. The guards each scored 23 points while shooting a combined 19-49 from the field.

The Lady Vols currently sit a half game back of Texas A&M for the second spot in the conference and they’ll have the chance to gain ground when Big Orange travels to Mississippi State on Thursday (8 p.m./SECN+)