Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer both selected in the first round of NBA Draft

The former Volunteers were selected seven spots apart

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WJHL) – For the first time since 1977, two Volunteers were picked in the first round when both former Tennessee guards Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were plucked in the opening round of the NBA Draft Thursday night at the Barclays Center.

With Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer’s first round selections, @Vol_Hoops has two first round NBA Draft picks in the same year for just the second time in program history. pic.twitter.com/A4hOEK6rfH — Tennessee Stats & Info (@Vol_Stats) July 30, 2021

Johnson was slated as a lottery pick during this draft process, but his lack of offense efficiency forced the Shelbyville, Tennessee native to slip down the board. The former Volunteer was picked by the New York Knicks with the 21st pick, but immediately got sent to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Keon Johnson will get the chance to play alongside his idol Kawhi Leonard 😎 pic.twitter.com/XO3S2XdQPu — Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) July 30, 2021

Spinger was projected to be a late first round pick as the Charlotte native saw his NBA dream become a reality by getting selected just seven spots later by the Philadelphia 76ers.